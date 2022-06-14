Celtics Crawl Back in Third Quarter, Once Again Choke Down the Stretch as Warriors Take 3-2 Series Lead Back to Boston

My heart can’t handle this any more.

The Warriors beat the Celtics 104-94 on Monday night to take a 3-2 series lead in the NBA Finals, but it is not nearly that simple.

Before we get into it, let’s get the obligatory shout out to our sponsors at BetOnline.ag out of the way. I don’t even have the energy to be enthusiastic about it.

Game six from TD Garden will tip off at 9:00pm on Thursday night. Here are the odds for the potential series clincher according to BetOnline.ag:

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors Game Six Odds

Spread: Celtics -3.5

Moneyline: Celtics -160/Warriors +140

Total: O/U 211

Okay. My unhinged thoughts on Monday night’s game five:

The Warriors completely dominated to start game five Andrew Wiggins was sensational, they closed out the half with an 11-point lead, and looked to have Boston on the ropes.

But, like the Celtics love to do, they mounted a comeback with a 10-0 run to start the third quarter, and looked to be in command of game five.

In a game where Steph Curry scores 16 points, Draymond Green fouls out, and the Golden State Warriors shoot 22% from three, you would think you could muster up a victory – no?

Well, the Celtics did everything in their right mind to make sure that didn’t happen. According to Barstool Sports’ Dan Greenberg, Boston allowed 22 points off of turnovers, and missed 10 free throws.

The Celtics lost by 10.

They do this to themselves constantly and it is literally gut-wrenching.

Checkout the game five reactions from our postgame show on The Garden Report:

Boston has a chance, at home, to get a win and give themselves a winner-take-all game seven on Sunday. They better answer the bell.

I’ve said it from the start, this series is going to go seven games. Do I still have that confidence? Monday night broke me – but I don’t think I have it in me to quit on this team just yet. They’ve showed flashes of brilliance all postseason to make me think there’s a chance.

Stay tuned later on this week for my betting preview and prediction. What a joke tonight was. Thanks for letting me get off some steam.

Make sure to follow Mike on Twitter @mikekadlick, and follow @CelticsCLNS for the latest up-to-date Celtics news!

Also, be sure to check out our new sports betting Twitter account @CLNSBetting for all the latest odds and content from CLNS Media.

Use code CLNS50 for 50% off your first deposit at Betonline.ag.