Celtics Cruise Past 76ers in Game 1 | Garden Report Postgame Show on CLNS

The Boston Celtics opened their 2026 playoff campaign with a 123-91 Game 1 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Jaylen Brown led the way for Boston with 26 points, while Jayson Tatum had his best game of the season with 25 points.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Instant reaction with John, Jimmy, and Sherrod

08:15 Joe Mazzulla postgame press conference

16:24 Jayson Tatum’s performance

19:51 PrizePicks! The guys reveal their lineups

26:00 Is Tatum fully back?

31:09 Neemias Queta’s foul trouble + Garza vs Vucevic

33:27 Bobby Manning joins, weighs in on center debate

38:00 Jaylen Brown postgame press conference

43:55 Jayson Tatum postgame press conference

52:53 More reaction with Jimmy and Bobby, why Sixers struggled

57:30 Why Bobby picked a sweep

1:03:22 Sam Hauser postgame interview

1:07:58 Noa Dalzell joins!

1:17:46 Thoughts on Celtics’ defensive performance

1:24:34 Biggest suprises from Game 1 + playoff update

The Garden Report Postgame Show goes LIVE with CLNS Media’s John Zannis, Jimmy Toscano, Noa Dalzell, A. Sherrod Blakely, and Bobby Manning immediately after Celtics vs. 76ers Game 1 to break down the game.

Support Bobby Manning’s Boston Marathon Run for Beth Israel Lahey Health: https://www.givengain.com/project/bobby-raising-funds-for-beth-israel-lahey-health-111807?utm_source=Klaviyo&utm_medium=email

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