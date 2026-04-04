Celtics Cruise Past Bucks to Finish Road Trip | Garden Report Postgame Show on CLNS

The Jays led the way again for the Celtics, who dominated the Bucks in Milwaukee. Jayson Tatum finished one assist shy of a triple-double, with 23 points, while Jaylen Brown had 26.

The Garden Report Postgame Show goes LIVE with CLNS Media’s John Zannis, Jimmy Toscano, and Bobby Manning immediately after Celtics vs. Bucks to break down the game.

Support Bobby Manning’s Boston Marathon Run for Beth Israel Lahey Health: https://www.givengain.com/project/bobby-raising-funds-for-beth-israel-lahey-health-111807?utm_source=Klaviyo&utm_medium=email

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Instant reaction with John and Bobby

11:09 How legit are the Celtics as title contenders?

23:00 Why these roles suit Tatum and Brown better

32:45 PrizePicks!

34:26 Garden Report Bracket update!

38:37 Celtics playoff preview

45:22 Bracket update!

48:28 Queta’s impressive season, better off with him vs Porzingis?

1:04:59 Final bracket update + Support Bobby’s Boston Marathon Run!

1:12:04 Memories of Doc Rivers’ Celtics

1:14:09 Has Jordan Walsh passed Hugo Gonzalez in the rotation?

1:16:56 Reacting to the Doncic injury, his ineligibility for awards + MVP conversation

1:31:05 Giannis situation + tanking discussion

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