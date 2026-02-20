Celtics Cruise Past Warriors on the Road | Garden Report Postgame Show on CLNS Media

The Celtics comfortably took care of business on the road against the Warriors, cruising to a 121-110 victory against a Golden State team missing Steph Curry. Jaylen Brown’s triple-double helped the Celtics survive a late Warriors comeback.

The Garden Report Postgame Show goes LIVE with CLNS Media’s John Zannis, Bobby Manning, and Sherrod Blakely right after Celtics vs Warriors.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Instant reaction with John and Sherrod

25:45 PrizePicks!

27:31 Thoughts on the City of Beverly Hills’ apology to Jaylen Brown

36:00 Joe Mazzulla postgame press conference

41:48 Payton Pritchard’s impact as 6th man

53:50 Jaylen Brown postgame interview

1:00:30 Bobby Manning joins

1:15:00 Could Jayson Tatum come back in March?

