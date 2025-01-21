Celtics Crush Warriors in San Fran | Garden Report Postgame Show

The Boston Celtics delivered a historic blowout, handing the Golden State Warriors their most lopsided home loss in 40 years with a dominant 125-85 victory on Monday. Join The Garden Report crew—Jimmy Toscano, Bobby Manning, Noa Dalzell, and A. Sherrod Blakely—as they break down all the action, key moments, and standout performances from Boston’s statement win over the Warriors.

0:00 – Intro

5:30 – Celtics’ playoff readiness

10:05 – Roster sacrifices

12:00 – Role clarity issues

16:06 – Jaylen’s defensive role

19:25 – Jaylen’s scoring impact

22:01 – Jaylen’s defensive importance

28:43 – Jaylen’s offensive potential

30:26 – Importance of transition

42:01 – Porzingis’ impact

47:55 – Team’s record update

52:00 – Celtics’ playoff potential

1:00:01 – Tatum’s first quarter adjustments

1:02:25 – Jaylen’s leadership role

1:05:39 – Team’s winning mindset

1:07:31 – Healthy KP impact

1:09:12 – Brown’s role adjustment

1:11:41 – Embracing the challenge

1:20:57 – Finding team joy

1:26:05 – Wind down time

1:29:10 – Warriors’ struggles

1:31:05 – Celtics’ passing game

