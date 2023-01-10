Celtics Defeat Bulls, Robert Williams makes first start of season

BOSTON, MA — CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon recap the Celtics 107-99 win over the Chicago Bulls on Monday night.

We’re on DISCORD! You should join too to stay in touch with the guys, get alerted on special announcements, participate in giveaways and tons of other cool stuff! → https://discord.gg/xTdFj6xFHs

Please fill out and submit this form to receive if you qualify for a free PHENOMENAL t-shirt: https://form.jotform.com/223465547726060



Go to BetOnline.ag and Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Go to https://HelloFresh.com/GARDEN21 and use code GARDEN21 for 21 free meals plus free shipping!

Go to https://rocketmoney.com/GARDEN and cancel your unnecessary subscriptions right now!

Visit https://athleticgreens.com/GARDEN for a FREE 1 year supply of immune-supporting Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase!