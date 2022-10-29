Subscribe
Featured Videos

Celtics Defense bad again in loss vs Cavaliers

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

BOSTON, MA — The Celtics defense continued to struggle as the Celtics lost to the Cavs 132-123 in OT on Friday night. CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon recap the game and discuss Boston’s defensive struggles.

Visit https://athleticgreens.com/GARDEN for a FREE 1 year supply of immune-supporting Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase! ALSO Receive a FREE Phenomenal T Shirt with proof of purchase (just send proof to @John_Zannis on Twitter)

Checkout Calm, the #1 app for sleep and meditation, Get a 40% discount on a Calm premium subscription. Go to https://calm.com/GARDEN !

Post Views: 25
Share.

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.