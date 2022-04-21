After another exhilarating win over the Nets, the Boston Celtics are firmly in the driver’s seat of their series with a 2-0 lead heading into Game 3 on Saturday. Besides coming back from a 17 PT deficit, the Celtics have most notably given Brooklyn stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving a hard time on defense.

Durant has almost as many turnovers as made shots over the first two games, and Kyrie Irving imploded in Game 2, dropping only 10 PTS and essentially being turned into a non-factor.

With a two game sample size, it’s time to wonder if the Celtics might have the formula right to guard the Nets star duo. Is the Celtics defense too much for Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving? The Garden Report Postgame Show weigh in on the struggles of Brooklyn’s stars.

