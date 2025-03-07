Celtics Dominate Shorthanded Sixers | Celtics vs Sixers Postgame Show

The Boston Celtics cruised past the Philadelphia 76ers 123-105 on Thursday night, securing another dominant win. Jayson Tatum led the charge with 35 points and seven rebounds, helping Boston take control early and rest the entire fourth quarter.
Derrick White showed his toughness, finishing with 12 points despite losing a tooth after taking an inadvertent elbow in the first half. He returned in the third quarter, proving his resilience and commitment to the team.
Join Noa Dalzell, Jimmy Toscano, and Sherrod Blakely on The Garden Report as they break down the Celtics’ win, Tatum’s standout performance, White’s grit, and more!
TIMESTAMPS:
0:00 – Instant Reaction
2:01 – Celtics’ strong finish
9:31 – Preparing for Lakers
12:00 – Lakers’ defensive growth
17:30 – LeBron’s impressive stats
20:23 – New environment impact
22:45 – Championship expectations
30:20 – Lonnie Walker’s performance
32:08 – Joe Mazzulla’s press conference
36:00 – Tatum’s efficient scoring
40:30 – Pritchard’s role discussion
44:10 – Kornet’s contributions
49:40 – Celtics vs Lakers rivalry
52:00 – Lakers defensive strategy
54:30 – Derrick White’s teeth
1:05:01 – LeBron’s longevity
1:12:21 – Lakers rivalry history
1:14:00 – Playoff intensity explained
1:34:10 – Upcoming Lakers rivalry
