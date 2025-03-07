Celtics Dominate Shorthanded Sixers | Celtics vs Sixers Postgame Show

The Boston Celtics cruised past the Philadelphia 76ers 123-105 on Thursday night, securing another dominant win. Jayson Tatum led the charge with 35 points and seven rebounds, helping Boston take control early and rest the entire fourth quarter.

Derrick White showed his toughness, finishing with 12 points despite losing a tooth after taking an inadvertent elbow in the first half. He returned in the third quarter, proving his resilience and commitment to the team.

Join Noa Dalzell, Jimmy Toscano, and Sherrod Blakely on The Garden Report as they break down the Celtics’ win, Tatum’s standout performance, White’s grit, and more!

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 – Instant Reaction

2:01 – Celtics’ strong finish

9:31 – Preparing for Lakers

12:00 – Lakers’ defensive growth

17:30 – LeBron’s impressive stats

20:23 – New environment impact

22:45 – Championship expectations

30:20 – Lonnie Walker’s performance

32:08 – Joe Mazzulla’s press conference

36:00 – Tatum’s efficient scoring

40:30 – Pritchard’s role discussion

44:10 – Kornet’s contributions

49:40 – Celtics vs Lakers rivalry

52:00 – Lakers defensive strategy

54:30 – Derrick White’s teeth

1:05:01 – LeBron’s longevity

1:12:21 – Lakers rivalry history

1:14:00 – Playoff intensity explained

1:34:10 – Upcoming Lakers rivalry

