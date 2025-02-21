Celtics Dominate Sixers in Philly | Garden Report Postgame Show

Tune into The Garden Report Celtics Postgame Show with Bobby Manning, A. Sherrod Blakely, and Noa Dalzell as they break down the Boston Celtics’ 124-104 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Payton Pritchard erupted for 28 points, hitting eight 3-pointers, while Jayson Tatum recorded his fourth career triple-double, leading Boston to another dominant win.

Join the crew for instant analysis, player reactions, and key takeaways from the Celtics’ big night!

0:00 – Intro

2:54 – Dominating performance

15:00 – Paul George struggles

18:24 – Draft implications

20:00 – Pritchard’s performance

22:55 – Celtics’ system impact

27:30 – Philly’s dumpster fire

30:32 – Lonnie Walker’s opportunity

35:03 – Celtics’ home struggles

42:14 – Victor’s season-ending injury

46:01 – Favorite players to watch

50:19 – Wembanyama’s season stats

52:21 – Jrue’s health concerns

1:00:00 – Kornet’s playoff role

1:02:00 – Celtics’ depth discussed

1:05:00 – Tatum’s aspirations revealed

1:10:53 – Apology for Sixers predictions

1:24:47 – Holiday’s strong performance in return

1:27:29 – All-Star game discussion

