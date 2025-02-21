Celtics Dominate Sixers in Philly | Garden Report Postgame Show

Tune into The Garden Report Celtics Postgame Show with Bobby Manning, A. Sherrod Blakely, and Noa Dalzell as they break down the Boston Celtics’ 124-104 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.
Payton Pritchard erupted for 28 points, hitting eight 3-pointers, while Jayson Tatum recorded his fourth career triple-double, leading Boston to another dominant win.
Join the crew for instant analysis, player reactions, and key takeaways from the Celtics’ big night!
0:00 – Intro
2:54 – Dominating performance
15:00 – Paul George struggles
18:24 – Draft implications
20:00 – Pritchard’s performance
22:55 – Celtics’ system impact
27:30 – Philly’s dumpster fire
30:32 – Lonnie Walker’s opportunity
35:03 – Celtics’ home struggles
42:14 – Victor’s season-ending injury
46:01 – Favorite players to watch
50:19 – Wembanyama’s season stats
52:21 – Jrue’s health concerns
1:00:00 – Kornet’s playoff role
1:02:00 – Celtics’ depth discussed
1:05:00 – Tatum’s aspirations revealed
1:10:53 – Apology for Sixers predictions
1:24:47 – Holiday’s strong performance in return
1:27:29 – All-Star game discussion
