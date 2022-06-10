Celtics Dominate the 4th and Beat Warriors in Game 3

BOSTON — The Celtics overcame a flood of Warrior shooting in the third quarter that erased their 18 point lead built on a pass heavy first half attack with a physically imposing fourth. Grant Williams and Robert Williams dominated the offensive glass. The Celtics’ defense shut down Steph Curry, led by Williams III’s steals in the lane, while Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown turned transition opportunities into points.

Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon recap a dominant home win for Boston that puts them within two wins of a NBA championship.