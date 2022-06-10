Subscribe
Celtics Dominate the 4th and Beat Warriors in Game 3

The Celtics ran away with the fourth quarter behind a dominant defensive effort and won Game 3 to take a 2-1 Finals lead.
Bobby ManningBy 1 Min Read
Jun 8, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots the ball against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the fourth quarter in game three of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

BOSTON — The Celtics overcame a flood of Warrior shooting in the third quarter that erased their 18 point lead built on a pass heavy first half attack with a physically imposing fourth. Grant Williams and Robert Williams dominated the offensive glass. The Celtics’ defense shut down Steph Curry, led by Williams III’s steals in the lane, while Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown turned transition opportunities into points.

Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon recap a dominant home win for Boston that puts them within two wins of a NBA championship.

Boston Celtics beat reporter for CLNS Media and host of the Garden Report Celtics Post Game Show. NBA national columnist for Boston Sports Journal. Contributor to SB Nation's CelticsBlog. Host of the Dome Theory Sports and Culture Podcast on CLNS. Syracuse University 2020.

