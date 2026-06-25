Celtics Draft Dillon Mitchell | Future of Jaylen Brown – Garden Report on CLNS

Join CLNS Media’s John Zannis and Bobby Manning as they react to night two of the NBA Draft. The guys continue to break down the fallout from the Celtics’ failed move for Giannis Antetokounmpo, analyzing today’s reports surrounding Jaylen Brown. Will Brown be a Celtic by the start of the season? Who could they trade him for? Does today’s news mean anything? Plus, John and Bobby react to the Celtics’ drafting Dillon Mitchell with the 40th pick.

00:00 Intro

03:45 What are the chances Jaylen Brown gets moved?

15:37 PrizePicks

17:05 Does Brown for Mobley make sense? Should they trade Jaylen for a big man?

33:05 Intel on Chris Cenac Jr.

38:00 Shams update

42:00 Bobby’s top draft targets

51:40 Why a trade is a long way off

59:00 Surprised nobody else has been involved in trade rumors?

1:06:00 Draft updates

1:15:18 Last five picks at No. 40

1:20:17 Does a Robert Williams reunion make sense?

1:27:00 Instant reaction: Celtics draft Dillon Mitchell

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