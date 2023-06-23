Celtics Draft Jordan Walsh 38th Overall in 2023 NBA Draft

Welcome everyone to a special draft edition of The Garden Report! We’re bringing you live, exclusive countdown to the Celtics’ pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Join us as we deliver expert analysis and instant reaction to Boston’s surprising selection of Arkansas Forward Jordan Walsh at the 38th overall pick.
"Could even potentially become the BEST defender in this draft." — @RealBobManning on Jordan Walsh👀
🔥@TheGardenReport REACTS to the pick now! Boston selected Walsh with the 39th overall pick
In tonight’s episode, we also delve into the blockbuster trade that’s sent shockwaves through the NBA. The Celtics have acquired Kristaps Porzingis, the No. 25 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, and a top-4 protected first-round pick in 2024 from the Golden State Warriors. In a heart-wrenching shift, beloved guard Marcus Smart is off to join the Memphis Grizzlies.
🚨 The #Celtics selected Colby Jones @RealBobManning's top target in this draft for them.
THEN THEY TRADED HIM! 😂
