Celtics Drop Summer League Finale | Garden Report on CLNS

The Celtics lost their final game of Summer League to the Orlando Magic with a final score of 103-97. John Tonje led the way with 14 points as he continued his fight for a roster spot. Join Noa Dalzell with a solo recap of the Celtics Summer League finale against the Orlando Magic! Tune in for instant analysis, player reaction, and more!
0:00 – Intro
1:00 – Instant Reaction
4:40 – John Tonje’s Game
8:00 – Overall Summer League Impressions
10:00 – Hugo Gonzalez’s Summer League
13:20 – Dillon Mitchell’s Summer League
16:00 – Jack Simone Joins the Show
20:10 – PrizePicks
21:50 – Milos Uzan’s Summer League
24:40 – Jack’s Summer League Experience
28:30 – Summer League Rumblings
31:00 – Answering Your Questions
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