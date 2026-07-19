Celtics Drop Summer League Finale | Garden Report on CLNS

The Celtics lost their final game of Summer League to the Orlando Magic with a final score of 103-97. John Tonje led the way with 14 points as he continued his fight for a roster spot. Join Noa Dalzell with a solo recap of the Celtics Summer League finale against the Orlando Magic! Tune in for instant analysis, player reaction, and more!

0:00 – Intro

1:00 – Instant Reaction

4:40 – John Tonje’s Game

8:00 – Overall Summer League Impressions

10:00 – Hugo Gonzalez’s Summer League

13:20 – Dillon Mitchell’s Summer League

16:00 – Jack Simone Joins the Show

20:10 – PrizePicks

21:50 – Milos Uzan’s Summer League

24:40 – Jack’s Summer League Experience

28:30 – Summer League Rumblings

31:00 – Answering Your Questions

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