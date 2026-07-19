Close Menu
Subscribe
Featured

Celtics Drop Summer League Finale | Garden Report on CLNS

Noa Dalzell and Jack Simone recap the Celtics Summer League experience
CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

The Celtics lost their final game of Summer League to the Orlando Magic with a final score of 103-97. John Tonje led the way with 14 points as he continued his fight for a roster spot. Join Noa Dalzell with a solo recap of the Celtics Summer League finale against the Orlando Magic! Tune in for instant analysis, player reaction, and more!

0:00 – Intro
1:00 – Instant Reaction
4:40 – John Tonje’s Game
8:00 – Overall Summer League Impressions
10:00 – Hugo Gonzalez’s Summer League
13:20 – Dillon Mitchell’s Summer League
16:00 – Jack Simone Joins the Show
20:10 – PrizePicks
21:50 – Milos Uzan’s Summer League
24:40 – Jack’s Summer League Experience
28:30 – Summer League Rumblings
31:00 – Answering Your Questions

The Garden Report on CLNS Media is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups instantly after you play your first $5 lineup!

Share.

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.