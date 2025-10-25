Celtics Drop to 0-2 in New York | Garden Report Postgame Show

The New York Knicks rode a huge second quarter to a 105-95 victory over the Boston Celtics on Friday night, handing Boston an 0-2 start to the season.

The Garden Report goes LIVE right after the Celtics’ loss to the Knicks. CLNS Media’s Noa Dalzell, A. Sherrod Blakely, Bobby Manning & Jimmy Toscano break down Boston’s early-season struggles, Hugo Gonzalez’s debut, and Jaylen Brown’s new role.

EPISODE TIMELINE

00:00 – Celtics lose to Knicks, 105-95

2:15 – Instant Reaction

6:14 – Jaylen Brown and Derrick White underperform

20:52 Joe Mazzulla Postgame Interview & more reaction to Celtics loss

30:14 – Hugo Gonzalez makes an impact

35:01 – Celtics’ need for authentic team identity

42:24 Bobby Manning joins from MSG

42:30 Will Bobby keep the beard?

43:20 New expectations

45:25 Noa Dalzell joins from MSG

47:00 Rebounding issues, missed open shots

58:56 – Hugo Gonzalez’s promising NBA debut

1:18:19 – Jaylen Brown Postgame Interview

1:22:15 – Discussion on Pritchard’s performance

1:25:18 – Blame pie

