Celtics Drop to 0-2 in New York | Garden Report Postgame Show

The New York Knicks rode a huge second quarter to a 105-95 victory over the Boston Celtics on Friday night, handing Boston an 0-2 start to the season.
The Garden Report goes LIVE right after the Celtics’ loss to the Knicks. CLNS Media’s Noa Dalzell, A. Sherrod Blakely, Bobby Manning & Jimmy Toscano break down Boston’s early-season struggles, Hugo Gonzalez’s debut, and Jaylen Brown’s new role.
EPISODE TIMELINE
00:00 – Celtics lose to Knicks, 105-95
2:15 – Instant Reaction
6:14 – Jaylen Brown and Derrick White underperform
19:00
20:52 Joe Mazzulla Postgame Interview & more reaction to Celtics loss
30:14 – Hugo Gonzalez makes an impact
35:01 – Celtics’ need for authentic team identity
42:24 Bobby Manning joins from MSG
42:30 Will Bobby keep the beard?
43:20 New expectations
45:25 Noa Dalzell joins from MSG
47:00 Rebounding issues, missed open shots
58:56 – Hugo Gonzalez’s promising NBA debut
1:18:19 – Jaylen Brown Postgame Interview
1:22:15 – Discussion on Pritchard’s performance
1:25:18 – Blame pie
