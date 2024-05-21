Celtics vs Pacers Series Preview & Predictions

The Garden Report goes live in their latest episode to preview and give their predictions on who will win the Celtics Eastern Conference matchup against the Indiana Pacers. Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, John Zannis, and Jimmy Toscano tell you all you need to know heading into Tuesday’s Celtics vs. Pacers Game 1 in Boston.

