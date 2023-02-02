Join The Network Subscribe
Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman

Celtics Embarrass Kyrie Irving & Nets + Tom Brady Retires

CLNS Media
https://youtube.com/live/hKg-rV39BCE?feature=share

Celtics beat the Nets in an epic blowout; how bad was TD Garden for Kyrie Irving? Tom Brady is calling it quits, but is he the all-time sport’s GOAT? We discuss

0:42: Celtics embarrass Kyrie Irving + Nets

4:32: How badly did Irving get booed at TD Garden?

6:58: What will Ben Simmons’ story eventually be?

9:37: Tom Brady retiring for good

12:40: Michael Jordan, Tom Brady, or LeBron James?

20:11: Damian Lillard for Player of the Month & it’s not even close

24:00: Are the Warriors the favorites to come out of the West? + New All-Star Game format

