Celtics Embarrass Kyrie Irving & Nets + Tom Brady Retires

Celtics beat the Nets in an epic blowout; how bad was TD Garden for Kyrie Irving? Tom Brady is calling it quits, but is he the all-time sport’s GOAT? We discuss
0:42: Celtics embarrass Kyrie Irving + Nets
4:32: How badly did Irving get booed at TD Garden?
6:58: What will Ben Simmons’ story eventually be?
9:37: Tom Brady retiring for good
12:40: Michael Jordan, Tom Brady, or LeBron James?
20:11: Damian Lillard for Player of the Month & it’s not even close
24:00: Are the Warriors the favorites to come out of the West? + New All-Star Game format
