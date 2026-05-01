Celtics Embarrassed in Philly, Face Game 7 in Round 1

The Philadelphia 76ers staved off elimination with a gritty 106-93 win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night, forcing a decisive Game 7. Tyrese Maxey was sensational, dropping 30 points on 50% shooting to lead the charge. Paul George added 23 points and hit 5-of-9 from three, while Kelly Oubre Jr. contributed 14 points and 9 rebounds off the bench. Philly led by as many as 23 and dominated the second and third quarters, outscoring Boston 62-40 over those two frames to break the game open. For the Celtics, Jayson Tatum had a quiet 17 points and 11 rebounds, Jaylen Brown struggled with 5 turnovers and shot just 33% from the line, and Payton Pritchard — who went off in Game 4 — was held to 14 points on an inefficient night. Game 7 is back in Boston. Winner take all.

The Garden Report Postgame Show goes LIVE with CLNS Media’s John Zannis, Jimmy Toscano, A. Sherrod Blakely, and Bobby Manning immediately after Celtics vs. 76ers Game 6 to break down the game.

0:00 – Intro

4:30 – Celtics’ Effort Issues

10:00 – How Much Trouble Are the Celtics In?

13:40 – Mazzulla Pulling Starters Early

17:30 – Nikola Vucevic’s Struggles

19:30 – How Will Celtics Respond?

20:15 – PrizePicks

23:00 – Joe Mazzulla Press Conference

30:00 – Is Joe Mazzulla Being Outcoached?

42:11 – Super Chats

50:00 – The Devil on John’s Shoulder

54:00 – Jaylen Brown Press Conference

1:00:00 – More Super Chats

1:09:00 – Bobby Manning Joins

1:11:00 – Joe’s Coaching Woes

1:14:00 – Should the Celtics Have Tanked?

1:18:00 – More Super Chats

1:23:30 – Bobby’s Analysis

1:26:39 Blame Pie

1:37:00 Panic Meter

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