Celtics Escape Nuggets Comeback | Garden Report Postgame Show

The Boston Celtics overcame a second-half scare, recovering after blowing most of a 20-point first-half lead to secure a 110-103 win over the Denver Nuggets.

Tune into The Garden Report Celtics Postgame Show on CLNS Media with John Zannis, Noa Dalzell, Jimmy Toscano, Sherrod Blakely, and Bobby Manning as they break down the game, key moments, and takeaways from Celtics vs. Nuggets.

0:00 – Hard hat game?

8:51 – Passing discipline test

12:19 – Managing game plans

17:47 – Celtics game analysis

20:41 – Tatum’s performance

36:48 – Consistent bench

49:54 – Jrue’s finger discussion

52:40 – Importance of defense

1:00:02 – Al’s impact

1:09:00 – Mallet finger treatment

1:18:00 – Al Horford

1:22:10 – Jrue Holiday

1:27:01 – Celtics’ lineup adjustments

1:32:40 – Tatum

1:41:06 – Derrick White’s performance

1:48:03 – Upcoming games

