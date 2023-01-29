Celtics Escape with Win After Missed Foul on Lebron James

BOSTON, MA — Jaylen Brown scored 37-points in the Celtics 125-121 over the Lakers in overtime on Saturday night. The win snapped a three game losing streak for the Celtics, and was their second straight overtime game. CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning recaps the game and discusses the blatant missed foul call on the final possession of regulation.



Visit https://athleticgreens.com/GARDEN for a FREE 1 year supply of immune-supporting Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase!

Go to https://HelloFresh.com/GARDEN21 and use code GARDEN21 for 21 free meals plus free shipping!

Get rid of useless subscriptions with Rocket Money now. Go to https://rocketmoney.com/garden. Seriously, it could save you HUNDREDS per year. Cancel your unnecessary subscriptions right now!

We’re on DISCORD! You should join too to stay in touch with the guys, get alerted on special announcements, participate in giveaways and tons of other cool stuff! → https://discord.gg/xTdFj6xFHs

Trending Celtics Get Seventh Straight Win as Tatum Drops 51 Points

Please fill out and submit this form to receive if you qualify for a free PHENOMENAL t-shirt: https://form.jotform.com/223465547726060