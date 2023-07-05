Celtics Expectations For Kristaps Porzingis, Malcolm Brogdon & Jordan Walsh

In Episode 134 of The A-List Podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn, and Kwani A. Lunis plunge straight into the Celtics exciting new draft pick, Jordan Walsh. They discuss the messy Malcolm Brogdon trade situation and anticipate what to expect from Kristaps Porzingis’ introductory press conference. The episode concludes with a sneak peek at the upcoming Summer League.

