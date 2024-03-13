Celtics Experiment and Rest in Jazz Win and West Coast Trip Notes

In the Celtics’ west coast road trip final that Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford sat out, Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday also took a seat at the start of the fourth quarter. Boston only led 98-91, but Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser and Derrick White shuffled in alongside bench bigs Luke Kornet and Xavier Tillman Sr. Joe Mazzulla experimented some with the game on the line.

When a reporter told Mazzulla in Utah that the Jazz had cut Boston’s lead to two moments before that substitution, Mazzulla deadpanned — did they? Oh s***.

“I was so caught up in managing the game,” Mazzulla continued. “There were three times we got leads where I wish we could play that team like five more times, because they have an innate ability to dominate the transitions. So three times, we had a lead and either came down and had a transition turnover, we took a tough shot or the offensive rebounding spacing was poor, and they were able to get out in transition and get those easy baskets.”

Mazzulla rattled off the margins again, transition threes, transition baskets, offensive rebounds and free throws all keying Utah’s competitiveness this year. Will Hardy keys them as much as Mazzulla, having led him and the other assistants in Boston in 2022. Mazzulla often mentions the impression Hardy left on him that season, but since his departure and ascent to the head coaching role, the Celtics not only amassed an enormously talented top end of the roster, they carefully developed the bench that mostly spent Hardy’s lone season in Maine. Pritchard and Kornet started on Tuesday. They and Hauser rarely played during that Finals run. Now, they compose the bulk of the minutes alongside Al Horford on the league’s best +/- bench.

That group powered a third straight Celtics win, 123-107, with a new addition to that group beginning the closing run of rest and experimentation before a ramp-up for the playoffs over the final 17 regular season games with a 20-0 run to begin the fourth quarter. Tillman and Kornet hadn’t played together prior, but posted a +53.3 net rating and 60 defensive rating in eight minutes together during the win.

“At the start of the third, we went to our bread-and-butter of D.White pick-and-rolls,” Mazzulla said. “I thought Luke and X did a good job navigating that, Oshae (Brissett) setting good screens and we got a steady diet of those … which kind of settle us down … we get different looks out of that.”

Mazzulla mentioned both that Tillman didn’t know he would play as much as he did and that he and Kornet found ways, creatively, to co-exist during their minutes. Tillman knocked down a corner three, improving to 24.6% from deep this year (2-4 with Boston) and set layers of screens that freed Kornet on the back line. Tillman grabbed an offensive rebound on a White floater miss early in their run, leading to a pair of kick-out passes by Kornet to White and Tillman that produced a three-point and closeout opportunity. Boston didn’t score, but on the ensuing play, Tillman ran a pick-and-roll to White’s left that flowed into a Kornet handoff to his right and a three.

They ran the same play on the next possession, attacking downhill instead this time and getting Kornet an alley-oop look that rimmed out. Holiday replaced Kornet after a 3-for-10 start to the quarter, but Boston held Utah to 0-for-6 over those minutes with a turnover, expanding the lead from seven to 16. Holiday’s three on the next play made it 19, then Tatum returned to score eight of Boston’s final 10 points and secure himself a bounce-back 38.

Other notes from the west coast trip that concluded on Tuesday…