Celtics Extend Win Streak to 9 After Win Over Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS, LA — The Boston Celtics defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night to extend their win-streak to 9 games. Josue Pavon of CLNS Media breaks down Boston’s win.

Visit https://athleticgreens.com/GARDEN for a FREE 1 year supply of immune-supporting Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase! ALSO Receive a FREE Phenomenal T Shirt with proof of purchase (just send proof to @John_Zannis on Twitter)

Go to https://calm.com/garden & support our programming by taking advantage of a 40% discount on a Calm premium subscription! Calm is the only application that has PROVEN results in assisting people with meditation, relaxation and anxiety relief.