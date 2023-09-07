Celtics Eyeing Rajon Rondo Reunion?

Welcome to episode 144 of the A List Podcast with A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn, and Kwani A. Lunis. In this episode, Sherrod, Gary and Kwani discuss Jayson Tatum and Celtics legend Paul Pierce spending time together training and working out, rumors on Rajon Rondo joining the Celtics coaching staff, and react to the Celtics signing Svi Mykhailiuk. Be sure to check it out as the A List reacts to the latest news and what may come next for the Celtics roster!

0:00 Intro

3:00 Jayson Tatum and Paul Pierce are bonding, what can Pierce teach him?

FanDuel Sportsbook

8:15 Rajon Rondo rumored to be coaching staff candidate for Celtics?

16:24 Celtics sign Svi Mykhailiuk, what does he bring to the team?

Indeed

20:57 Svi cont’d

22:09 Brad Stevens has brought on roster guys that he’s giving a shot to “prove it”

23:29 How do the Celtics look and are there any additional moves they should make?

24:05 With Blake Griffin not coming back apparently, will Celtics go out and add another big?

31:47 Outro

