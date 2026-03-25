Celtics Face Big Test vs Thunder at TD Garden | Garden Report Postgame Show on CLNS

The Garden Report Postgame Show goes LIVE with CLNS Media’s John Zannis, Jimmy Toscano, and Bobby Manning immediately after Celtics vs. Thunder to break down the game.

Support Bobby Manning’s Boston Marathon Run for Beth Israel Lahey Health: https://www.givengain.com/project/bobby-raising-funds-for-beth-israel-lahey-health-111807?utm_source=Klaviyo&utm_medium=email

The Garden Report on CLNS is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS

📲Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!