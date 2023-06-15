Celtics Face Tough Money Decisions

On the latest episode of Celtics Beat, we’re joined by special guest and salary cap expert Keith Smith of Spotrac and formerly CelticsBlog. Keith hops on the show to discuss the Celtics new coaching hires and their upcoming contract issues in terms of the new CBA and its restrictions.

2:42 Coaching additions give bench plenty of experience

12:42 Any concern that Brad is picking Mazzulla’s staff?

21:04 Celtics should continue to find value in displaced coaches

33:11 This CBA is designed to create parity

44:10 Percentage of cap is what matters

52:47 Jaylen’s contract will cost Celtics good players

