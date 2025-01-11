Celtics Fall Apart Again in the 4th Quarter | Celtics vs Kings Postgame Show

The Celtics fell to the Kings, 114-97, dropping another home loss and bringing their record at TD Garden to 13-7. Despite some strong stretches throughout the game, Boston collapsed in the 4th quarter on both sides of the ball and let go of the rope. Jaylen Brown led the scoring for the Celtics with 28 points.

Join John Zannis, Jimmy Toscano, Noa Dalzell, and Bobby Manning as they recap the action.

The Garden Report is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime! Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !