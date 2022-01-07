Celtics Fall at the Buzzer to Knicks 108-105

The Celtics looked to rebound after their tough loss to San Antonio as they headed to Madison Square Garden to take on the Knicks.

The night ended in heartbreak for the Celtics, and they lost 108-105 at the buzzer on a 3 pointer from RJ Barrett. Boston had gained a 25 PT lead and squandered it away, with Evan Fournier dropping a career-high 41 PTS on Boston.

“Repetitive result is happening,” said Ime Udoka in his postgame interview. “We need some leadership. Somebody that can calm us down and not get rattled when everything starts to go a little south”

Robert Williams echoed Coach Udoka’s statement: “We get rattled a lot.”

Jayson Tatum reflected on years past and reminisced on the multiple trips to the Eastern Conference Finals. “In the grand scheme of things, I look back to those years when we were going to the Conference Finals and it makes you really appreciate those moments, because it’s hard, it’s not easy. Early on in my rookie year, I thought it was normal.”

