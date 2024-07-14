Celtics Fall Short in First Summer League Game

Join the Garden Report crew for postgame analysis of the Boston Celtics first Summer League game vs the Miami Heat! CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and John Zannis are joined by Celtics Blog’s Noa Dalzell and Bleacher Report’s A. Sherrod Blakely after the final buzzer.

Dive into standout player performances like Jaden Springer’s versatility and JD Davison’s promising skills, shedding light on their potential impact for the team. Explore the development and contributions of players like Neemias Queta, Baylor Scheierman, and Anton Watson, as we dissect their strengths, areas for improvement, and potential roles in the upcoming season.

Stay tuned for insights on team dynamics, player interactions, and the aftermath of Jaylen Brown’s exclusion from the Team USA Olympic roster, unraveling the complexities of NBA politics and public scrutiny. Don’t miss out on the latest basketball updates, merch promotions, and more as we navigate the ever-evolving narratives in the basketball world.

0:00 – Intro

2:02 – Jaden Springer Impresses

6:13 – JD Davidson’s Shot Making

9:27 – Summer League Predictions

14:29 – Queta’s Path to Minutes

18:03 – Dominating at this level

24:00 – Baylor’s passing game

27:19 – Celtics’ athleticism level

36:25 – Potential and versatility

39:00 – Jordan Walsh’s role

45:34 – Consistency is key

47:43 – Impressive eye-popping display

51:31 – Building on consistency

54:42 – Derrick White’s Olympic selection

57:47 – Media speculation and controversy

1:03:35 – Controversy around Olympic selection

1:05:29 – Durant’s decision on Olympic team

