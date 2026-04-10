Celtics Fall Short in Jayson Tatum’s Return to MSG | Garden Report Postgame Show on CLNS

The New York Knicks stayed alive in the race for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 112-106 win over Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics on Thursday night.

The Garden Report Postgame Show goes LIVE with CLNS Media’s John Zannis, Jimmy Toscano, A. Sherrod Blakely, and Bobby Manning immediately after Celtics vs. Knicks to break down the game.

00:00 Instant Reaction

3:45 Derrick White panic meter

5:00 Defense was BAD

6:37 Toss up series vs Knicks

16:30 Nikola Vucevic struggling still, Luka Garza DNP-CD

23:00 PrizePicks

25:55 Joe Mazzulla reacts to loss

29:30 Garden Report March Final Four

34:00 More Vucevic talk

39:00 Derrick White struggles

55:00 Jayson Tatum reacts to return to MSG

1:02:30 Baylor BALLS OUT

1:08:30 Baylor postgame comments

1:11:00 Baylor is READY

1:17:00 Playoff Picture

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