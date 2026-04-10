Celtics Fall Short in Jayson Tatum’s Return to MSG | Garden Report Postgame Show on CLNS

The New York Knicks stayed alive in the race for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 112-106 win over Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics on Thursday night.
The Garden Report Postgame Show goes LIVE with CLNS Media’s John Zannis, Jimmy Toscano, A. Sherrod Blakely, and Bobby Manning immediately after Celtics vs. Knicks to break down the game.
00:00 Instant Reaction
3:45 Derrick White panic meter
5:00 Defense was BAD
6:37 Toss up series vs Knicks
16:30 Nikola Vucevic struggling still, Luka Garza DNP-CD
23:00 PrizePicks
25:55 Joe Mazzulla reacts to loss
29:30 Garden Report March Final Four
34:00 More Vucevic talk
39:00 Derrick White struggles
55:00 Jayson Tatum reacts to return to MSG
1:02:30 Baylor BALLS OUT
1:08:30 Baylor postgame comments
1:11:00 Baylor is READY
1:17:00 Playoff Picture
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