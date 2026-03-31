Celtics Fall to Hawks in Atlanta | CLNS Garden Report Postgame Show

The Atlanta Hawks defeated the Boston Celtics 112-102 on Monday night.

The Garden Report Postgame Show goes LIVE with CLNS Media’s A. Sherrod Blakely and Bobby Manning immediately after Celtics vs. Hawks to break down the game.

00:00 Start

2:00 Jaylen Brown struggles

20:00 Luka Garza stayed ready

33:00 Bassey and Williams

37:00 Jaylen Brown postgame comments

44:00 Derrick White struggles

51:00 Vote in the Garden Report Elite Eight!

Support Bobby Manning’s Boston Marathon Run for Beth Israel Lahey Health: https://www.givengain.com/project/bobby-raising-funds-for-beth-israel-lahey-health-111807?utm_source=Klaviyo&utm_medium=email

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