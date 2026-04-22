Celtics Fall to Sixers after Exceptional Three-Point Shooting from Philadelphia | Garden Report Postgame Show on CLNS

The Celtics fell to the Sixers 111-97 at TD Garden after some exceptional three-point shooting from Philadelphia, who evened the series. VJ Edgecombe and Tyrese Maxey led the Sixers to the win with 30 and 29 points, respectively. Jaylen Brown finished with 36 points, but it wasn’t enough as he and Jayson Tatum were the only Celtics in double-figures.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Joe Mazzulla postgame press conference

06:40 Why it’s not time to panic

14:00 Answering your super chats!

19:58 PrizePicks!

21:08 Reviewing John’s PrizePicks lineup

23:34 Will this carry-over?

24:47 Jaylen Brown postgame press conference

31:22 Answering more super chats

47:33 Jayson Tatum postgame press conference

52:28 Bobby Manning joins!

The Garden Report Postgame Show goes LIVE with CLNS Media’s John Zannis, A. Sherrod Blakely, and Bobby Manning immediately after Celtics vs. 76ers Game 2 to break down the game.

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