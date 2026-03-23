Celtics Fall to Undermanned Timberwolves after Poor Fourth Quarter | Garden Report Postgame Show on CLNS

The Celtics fell to the Timberwolves at home after a poor 4th quarter. The C’s were out-muscled by a physical Minnesota team led by an impressive performance off the bench from Bones Hyland. Jaylen Brown led the way for Boston with 29 points while Jayson Tatum chipped in with 16 points.

The Garden Report Postgame Show goes LIVE with CLNS Media’s John Zannis, Jimmy Toscano, and Bobby Manning immediately after Celtics vs. Timberwolves to break down the win.

Support Bobby Manning’s Boston Marathon Run for Beth Israel Lahey Health: https://www.givengain.com/project/bobby-raising-funds-for-beth-israel-lahey-health-111807?utm_source=Klaviyo&utm_medium=email

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Joe Mazzulla Postgame press conference

04:42 Instant reaction with John and Jimmy

07:00 Introducing the Garden Report March bracket matchups

10:00 What went wrong tonight?

23:00 Zannis vs chat

25:30 Garden Report Bracket: #4 Did Tatum Practice vs #5 Media Game Beatdown

29:00 PrizePicks!

30:42 Super Chat: Concerned about Tatum being in the corner?

35:44 Super Chat: Time to kill the “Garza Glaze”?

37:00 Bad Jaylen Brown and Sam Hauser games

39:00 Are the Celtics title frauds?

40:48 Bracket update!

44:14 Jaylen Brown postgame press conference

46:31 Playoff concerns

49:11 Bobby Manning joins

1:02:03 Bracket update!

1:06:34 Jayson Tatum postgame press conference

1:12:04 How far can the Celtics go with this version of Jayson Tatum?

1:16:53 Panic meter!

The Garden Report on CLNS is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS

📲Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!