Celtics Fall vs Spurs, Jaylen Brown Ejected in 2nd Quarter | Garden Report Postgame Show

The San Antonio Spurs defeated the Boston Celtics 125-116 on Tuesday night, sweeping a contentious two-game season series with Boston. The Garden Report Postgame Show goes LIVE with CLNS Media’s John Zannis, Jimmy Toscano, and Bobby Manning immediately after Celtics vs. Spurs to break down the loss.

00:00 Intro

6:43 Did Jaylen Brown deserve to be ejected?

34:00 Jayson Tatum through 3 games

57:11 Victor Wembanyama drops 39 pts

The Garden Report on CLNS Media is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – Sign up at ⁠http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS⁠ & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!