Celtics Fans’ Biggest Questions Ahead of 2024-25 Season

With the Celtics’ season just over a month away, Jay King and Sam “Jam” Packard have a special mailbag episode to answer all your questions on Celtics, life and everything else on the listeners’ minds. Plus, a special guest appearance from Here Come The Sun host, Sean Gauthier.

All that, and much more!

