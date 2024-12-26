Close Menu
The Garden Report

Celtics Fans Get Coal For Christmas | Celtics vs 76ers Postgame Show

The Garden Report crew reacts to a tough Christmas loss for Boston
CLNS Media

The Celtics fell to the Philadelphia 76ers on Christmas Day with a final score of 118-114. Jayson Tatum’s 33-point outing wasn’t enough to overcome tremendous games from Tyrese Maxey and Caleb Martin.

Join John Zannis, Jimmy Toscano, Noa Dalzell, and Bobby Manning in a Christmas edition of the Garden Report, as they break down Boston’s second consecutive loss.

