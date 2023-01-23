Celtics-Magic Betting Odds, Preview, and Predictions | BetOnline.ag

The Boston Celtics (35-12, 25-21-1 ATS) are out for revenge tonight as they take on the Orlando Magic (17-29, 25-20-1 ATS) at the Amway Center in Orlando. It’s the first time the teams have faced off since mid December when the Magic knocked off the Celtics in back to back games.

Boston is on a roll having won nine straight. The magic are 12-9 over their last 21 but still sit 13th in the Eastern Conference. Despite being heavily shorthanded the Celtics are still 7.5 point favorites according to the online sportsbook Betonline.ag.

Point Spread: Boston Celtics -7.5

Boston Celtics -7.5 Over-under: 229 points

229 points Money line: Boston Celtics -310, Orlando Magic +260

Injury Reports

The Celtics will get Jayson Tatum back after he missed Saturday’s game with a lingering wrist injury, but will be missing Malcolm Brogdon (personal reasons) as well as Robert Williams III (knee) and Marcus Smart (ankle).

The Magic will get a big boost as big man Jonathan Isaac returns to action for the first time in two and a half years following an ACL injury he suffered back in 2020. Chuma Okeke (knee) remains out with a knee injury.

Boston Celtics Projected Starters

PG: Derrick White

SG: Jaylen Brown

SF: Jayson Tatum

PF: Grant Williams

C: Al Horford

Orlando Magic Projected Starters

PG: Markelle Fultz

SG: Gary Harris

SF: Franz Wagner

PF: Paolo Banchero

C: Wendell Carter Jr.

Boston Celtics Overview

Boston is playing its best basketball of the season right now, and should continue to roll even without three key pieces available. The return of Jayson Tatum will help alleviate offensive pressure on the team’s bench depth, though his wrist injury has not entirely gone away. Earlier today Tatum hinted he may need offseason surgery.

Without Brogdon off the bench and White being elevated into the starting lineup, the Celtics will need Payton Pritchard to step up again and provide a spark off the bench at guard. Saturday in Toronto he did just that, scoring 12 points and playing tenacious defense for the entire fourth quarter. Pritchard has a real opportunity to not only play strong minutes tonight, but show to the Celtics — and other teams around the league — why he can be a valuable rotation piece.

Orlando Magic Overview

Magic fans have been waiting since the days of the bubble to see the return of Jonathan Isaac. Though it’s unclear how many minutes he’ll play tonight, it’s exciting news for a team that has struggled for most of the season, especially on the defensive end. The versatile forward will rejoin the team’s young core of players consisting of Franz Wagner, Bol Bol, Rookie of the Year favorite Paolo Banchero, and more. Isaac should elevate the team’s defense, but it’s also unreasonable to expect heavy minutes out of him right away after sitting on the sidelines for so long.

Even without Isaac, the Magic have had the Celtics number thus far. They are 2-1 against the C’s this season, taking both games in Boston on big nights from Wagner and Banchero. If they want to steal another from the East’s top team, then they will need their young studs to carry the load offensively again and rely on their inconsistent defense to shut down Tatum and Brown.

Prediction

The Magic, even with the absences of Brogdon, White, and Williams III and the return of Isaac, should have a tough time stopping the Celtics and keeping their own turnover numbers down. There are aspects of this matchup that may signal a trap game, but the Celtics should come out motivated to avenge those two December losses. With the additional return of Tatum and the team defense at its peak, I expect the Celtics to pick up their 10th straight win in Orlando tonight.

Boston Celtics 113, Orlando Magic 102

TIP OFF: 7:00 PM @ Amway Center

RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub

TV: NBC Sports Boston