Celtics Favored to Win Atlantic but Long Shot for NBA Title

The Celtics currently sit in second place in the Atlantic division but they are favored to come out on top by season’s end according to the gambling site BetOnline.ag.

The Celtics are 11/10 favorites to take the Atlantic Division followed by the defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors (7/2) and the Philadelphia 76ers (11/4)

But when it comes to NBA title odds, the 76ers are given a better chance than both the Celtics and Raptors.

Philly given 14/1 odds to win the NBA championship. The Lakers are favored at 2/1. The Milwaukee Bucks are second at 3/1.

Both the Celtics and Raptors are 18/1 to win the NBA titles.