Celtics Fend Off Feisty Pacers Team in 129-124 Win

Jayson Tatum’s 30 points and two critical blocks in the final 30 seconds propelled the Boston Celtics to a 129-124 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night. Jaylen Brown contributed 25 points, and Derrick White added 24, aiding in Boston’s season series win against Indiana, 3-2. After the game, The Garden Report went live with the Celtics Postgame Show. Join Bobby Manning, Jimmy Toscano, and John Zannis as they provide in-depth insights and analysis on Boston’s matchup against Indiana.

This episode of the Garden Report is is brought to you by:

Fanduel Sportsbook! New customers, join today and you’ll get TWO HUNDRED DOLLARS in BONUS BETS if your first bet of FIVE DOLLARS or more wins. Just visit FanDuel.com/BOSTON to sign up. Make every moment more with FanDuel, an official sportsbook partner of the NFL.

Must be 21+ and present in select states. FanDuel is offering online sports wagering in Kansas under an agreement with Kansas Star Casino, LLC. $10 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG in Colorado, Iowa, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia and Vermont. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 in Arizona, 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat in Connecticut, 1-800-9-WITH-IT in Indiana, 1-800-522-4700 or visit ksgamblinghelp.com in Kansas, 1-877-770-STOP in Louisiana, visit mdgamblinghelp.org in Maryland, visit 1800gambler.net in West Virginia, or call 1-800-522-4700 in Wyoming. Hope is here. Visit GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support in Massachusetts or call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY in New York.

With HelloFresh, you get farm-fresh, pre-portioned ingredients and seasonal recipes delivered right to your doorstep. Go to https://HelloFresh.com/CLNSFREE and use code CLNSFREE for FREE breakfast for life! One breakfast item per box while subscription is active. That’s free breakfast for life at HelloFresh.com/CLNSFREE with code CLNSFREE!