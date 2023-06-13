Celtics Filling Out Coaching Staff With Experience

As the NBA Finals come to a close, the Boston Celtics continue to put in work on retooling the team, including the coaching staff. After signing Sam Cassell to be a coaching assistant, Boston went out and added Charles Lee to be the Lead Assistant under Head Coach Joe Mazzulla.

Join Vitamin Cs as Tim Sheils and Wayne “Breezie” Brown give their immediate reactions and takeaways to the news, including Grant Williams’ surgery and how it may impact his free agency.

