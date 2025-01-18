Celtics Finally Look Like Themselves | Celtics vs Magic Postgame Show

The Celtics defeated the Orlando Magic, 121-94, in a highly impressive bounce-back effort after suffering an embarrassing loss in Toronto. Jayson Tatum led the way with 30 points, while Jaylen Brown made a statement with 13 points in the 3rd quarter alone.

Join John Zannis, Jimmy Toscano, A. Sherrod Blakely, Bobby Manning, and Noa Dalzell as they unpack the action from TD Garden.

The Garden Report is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime! Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !