Celtics Flex in Clutch Time

Seth Landman is a former writer for ESPN Fantasy. Seth joins the program to chat about the Celtics dominance, the influence of Kristaps Porzingis, and a surprising stat about the non-Jay minutes. Twitter: @slandman33

TIMELINE:

4:42 Celtics best players have clearly bought in

7:15 Boston much better in clutch minutes this year

12:35 Team continues to thrive in small non-Jay minutes

19:03 You can’t ask much more from Porzingis

30:20 Tatum’s MVP case is tough

Available for download on iTunes and Spotify on Sunday, November 19th, 2023. Celtics Beat is powered by Fan Duel! Go to FanDuel.com/Boston to get $150 in bonus bets on any $5 money line winner!