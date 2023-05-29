Celtics Force Game 7 After Miami Miracle

On the verge of a heartbreaking ending to their series comeback against the Miami Heat after three Jimmy Butler free throws, the Boston Celtics had three seconds left to keep their season alive. With their final play, Marcus Smart launched a quick three, rattling in and out of the rim. Positioned perfectly, Derrick White tipped the ball back up with .2 seconds on the clock and in for the bucket as time expired, stealing a win in Miami to force a Game 7 back home in Boston.

Join Vitamin Cs with Tim Sheils and Wayne “Breezie” Brown as they discuss and react to an INSANE finish in Game 6, and what Game 7 could be like back in Boston.

