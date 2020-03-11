The NBA world turned upside down on Wednesday night as the league announced it was suspending its season indefinitely after Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz tested positive for the coronavirus.

The news had a direct impact on the Boston Celtics who have now been forced to self quarantine in Milwaukee due to the fact that they recently played a game against Gobert and the Jazz. The news was first reported by WBZ.

Gobert and the Jazz were in Boston five days ago which is well within the window of incubation for the virus. The Celtics are one of five teams told to self quarantine by the NBA for having played the Jazz within the past 10 days.

The Celtics were scheduled to face the Eastern Conference leading Bucks Thursday night in Milwaukee but that game, as well as all other NBA games have been cancelled.

No word on if or when the NBA season might resume. Initially the NBA was planning on going forth with a plan that would have had teams play inside empty arenas. That plan was scrapped after Gobert’s positive test which was confirmed shortly before tip off of the Jazz and Thunder in Oklahoma City.

“The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice,” the league said in a statement. “The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”