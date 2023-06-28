Celtics Predictions: Will Boston Sign Grant?

The Boston Celtics shook things up in a big way by dealing away veteran point guard Marcus Smart for star big man Kristaps Porzingis, but we are also hearing that there is more to come in terms of reshaping the Celtics’ roster in pursuit of Banner 18.

How do we feel about the moves Brad Stevens and Co. have made so far? What else does this roster need? What other moves do we think might be coming down the pike in free agency and via trade? How do Grant Williams’ restricted free agency and the new CBA factor into all of the above?

There’s a host of questions in need of answers for this team to have a good chance at making it back to the NBA Finals in 2024, and on this episode of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast, the hosts dive in headlong to the issues facing Boston ahead of the start of free agency and beyond.

