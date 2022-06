Brian Robb and Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston break down the NBA trade landscape heading into free agency. Will the Celtics make a signing or a trade first this offseason? Who are likely free agency options? And what are the possibilities still remaining with the Evan Fournier TPE? The guys break it all down and much more to get you ready for the offseason.

