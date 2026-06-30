Celtics Free Agency Show | No Suitors for Jaylen Brown? – Garden Report on CLNS

Join CLNS Media’s John Zannis, Bobby Manning, and Noa Dalzell as NBA free agency officially begins. They break down the latest rumors and rumblings surrounding potential Celtics targets and react to breaking news from around the league.

00:00 Intro and Celtics vibe check

06:00 Why is Jaylen Brown’s value so low?

20:04 PrizePicks

21:18 Can the Celtics make any moves in free agency?

33:37 Reacting to the latest news from around the league

42:00 Brown’s trade value

48:40 Final thoughts

50:20 Answering Super Chats

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