Celtics Free Agency Show | No Suitors for Jaylen Brown? – Garden Report on CLNS

Join CLNS Media’s John Zannis, Bobby Manning, and Noa Dalzell as NBA free agency officially begins. They break down the latest rumors and rumblings surrounding potential Celtics targets and react to breaking news from around the league.
00:00 Intro and Celtics vibe check
06:00 Why is Jaylen Brown’s value so low?
20:04 PrizePicks
21:18 Can the Celtics make any moves in free agency?
33:37 Reacting to the latest news from around the league
42:00 Brown’s trade value
48:40 Final thoughts
50:20 Answering Super Chats
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