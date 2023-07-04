Celtics Free Agency So Far

After a handful of signings by the Boston Celtics, they’ve started to add some depth with the additions of Oshae Brissett and Dalano Banton while also inking new star Kristaps Porzingis to a two-year, $60 Million extension.

Jayson Tatum has also reportedly been recruiting Dame Lillard and gauging his interest in playing with him in Boston with the Celtics. As of now, the Miami Heat have been named Lillard’s preferred destination, but the Portland Trail Blazers have not been impressed with the trade offers.

What’s to come next? Why haven’t we heard a real update on Jaylen Brown? What’s up with Jayson Tatum recruiting Dame Lillard?

Join The Vitamin Cs Podcast as we discuss the latest Celtics moves and what may be going on with Jaylen Brown.

