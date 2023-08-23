Celtics Free Agent Targets, Breakout Candidates

Welcome to episode 142 of the A List Podcast with A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn, and Kwani A. Lunis. In this episode, Sherrod, Gary and Kwani discuss the Celtics offseason, including Jayson Tatum working out with Paul Pierce and Payton Pritchard’s play with the NBA select team ahead of the FIBA World Cup. The trio also discusses potential targets that the Celtics could pursue to fill out their roster as well as which players may be poised for breakouts this season.

Celtics All Access is on DISCORD! You should join too to stay in touch with the guys, get alerted on special announcements, participate in giveaways and tons of other cool stuff! → https://discord.gg/xTdFj6xFHs

You can also listen and Subscribe to the Garden Report Postgame Show on iTunes, Spotify & Stitcher as we go LIVE after every Celtics game. Watch the show LIVE after every game by subscribing to our YouTube Channels at @CelticsCLNS & @CLNSMEDIA!

Trending Observations from Day 12 of Patriots Training Camp

This episode is sponsored by:

This episode of the A List Podcast is brought to you by Fanduel Sportsbook, the exclusive wagering partner of the CLNS Media Network. Visit https://FanDuel.com/BOSTON and start earning BONUS BETS with America’s #1 Sportsbook! Because right now, when you bet on a Super Bowl Winner, you can GET BONUS BETS EVERY TIME THEY WIN IN THE REGULAR SEASON!

21+ and present in MA. First online real money wager only. $10 Deposit req. Refund issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at fanduel.com/sportsbook. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800)-327-5050 for 24/7 support. Play it smart from the start! GameSenseMA.com or call 1-800-GAM-1234.

Indeed! Visit https://Indeed.com/ALIST to start hiring now! Indeed understands the importance of making every dollar count when growing your business. That’s why you only pay for quality applications that match your must-have job requirements with Indeed. If you need to hire, you need Indeed.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CELTICS CLNS YOUTUBE CHANNEL!