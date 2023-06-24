Celtics Gamechanger: Marcus Smart Departs & Kristaps Porzingis Arrives

Join A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn, and Kwani A. Lunis on a thrilling episode of the A List Podcast as they dissect the blockbuster trade that has sent shockwaves across the NBA. The trade saw the Celtics acquire Kristaps Porzingis, while saying goodbye to Marcus Smart who is headed to the Memphis Grizzlies.

